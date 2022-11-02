ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

