Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-10.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.89-3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.80-$10.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $15.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $441.91.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

