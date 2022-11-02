Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.62.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $231.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

