Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.62.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of GTLS stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $231.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.