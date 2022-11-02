Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 290,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 445,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.