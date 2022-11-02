Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 290,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
