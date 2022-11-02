Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $32.38. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 22,405 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

