Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.60-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.60-19.70 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.32. 12,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,278. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.