Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases $13,017.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chemung Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.04. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.91%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
