Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases $13,017.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.04. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

