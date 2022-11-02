Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CPK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5,152.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

