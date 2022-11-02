Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a market capitalization of $355.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

