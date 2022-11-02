Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.