Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

