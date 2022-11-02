CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

NYSE CIR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. 2,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.66 million during the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.