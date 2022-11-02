Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $85.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

