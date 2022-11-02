Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 123,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 61,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.