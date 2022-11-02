Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 139.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cummins by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

CMI traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.03. 20,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,579. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

