Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

