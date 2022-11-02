Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $313.16. 20,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,360. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.