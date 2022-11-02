Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $132.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,728 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.77. 103,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

