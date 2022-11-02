Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 202,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

