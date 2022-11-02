Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The stock has a market cap of $254.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

