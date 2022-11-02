Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,382 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,283. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.82.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

