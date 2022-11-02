Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 6,133 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 311.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 482,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,887,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

