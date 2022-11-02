Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

