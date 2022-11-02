Civic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.40 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Civic has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $119.28 million and $9.40 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

