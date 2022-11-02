Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 29.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

