Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. 77,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

