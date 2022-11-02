Clear Investment Research LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,842,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

