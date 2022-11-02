Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 789 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.