Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 305.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.