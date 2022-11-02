Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.09.

