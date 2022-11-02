Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.