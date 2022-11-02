Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,357,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

