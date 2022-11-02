Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

