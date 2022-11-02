Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after acquiring an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
EPD stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.