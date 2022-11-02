Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

