Clearwater Paper Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

CLW stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Stories

