Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.72

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 102905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 212.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.