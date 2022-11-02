Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

NET opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

