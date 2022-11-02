CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.