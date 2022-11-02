CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,849 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of CNO Financial Group worth $125,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 424,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,042.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 279,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 254,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 12,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,298. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

