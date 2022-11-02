Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Increases Dividend to €1.12 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of €1.12 ($1.14) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CCEP traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 48.32 ($0.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 39.55 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.55 ($0.66).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

