Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

