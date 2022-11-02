Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.