Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $830.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 24.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

