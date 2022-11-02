Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 508,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,887,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

