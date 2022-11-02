Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 74,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

