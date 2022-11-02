Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.10 ($7.10) and traded as high as €8.31 ($8.31). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.28 ($8.28), with a volume of 3,818,421 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.11.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

