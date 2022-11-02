Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.
Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
