Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.