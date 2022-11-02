Comparing Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) & Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Kerry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion 0.93 $2.25 billion N/A N/A Kerry Group $8.70 billion 1.75 $902.71 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kerry Group.

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kumba Iron Ore and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kerry Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Kerry Group has a consensus target price of $123.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.47%. Given Kerry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than Kumba Iron Ore.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Kumba Iron Ore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo American plc.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

