Comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) & Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Gemini Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 138.44%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 4.18% 2.19% 1.84% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.49% -44.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.4% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Gemini Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $268.68 million 2.24 $33.15 million $0.20 53.20 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.35) -1.28

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Gemini Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, autism spectrum, and delayed sleep phase disorder; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as BPO-27 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera; and VHX-896, the active metabolite of iloperidone. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

